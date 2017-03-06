WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The TSA is warning local police about its new airport pat-down procedure, which included the palms of people’s hands.

At issue is that the more invasive patdown could cause some passengers to report what happened to authorities.

It is not exactly clear where and how TSA screeners will touch passengers under the new pat-down procedure.

But the TSA’s own website notes that officers can use the back of their hands to pat down what it calls “sensitive areas” of the body.

Similar pat-downs with the palm of the hand may also be done in what the TSA calls “limited cases.”

The new procedure replaces five different kinds of pat-downs previously used.