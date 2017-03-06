VIDEO: Residents upset Contra Costa County road remains closed

By Published:

 

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Residents in one Contra Costa County community want answers as to when the main road will reopen.

Heavy rains in February triggered a mudslide which badly damaged Morgan Territory Road in Clayton.

The extent of the damage was too great for drivers to maneuver around, so officials closed the road.

KRON4 reporter, Charles Clifford, spoke to residents in Clayton about how the road closure has affected their daily lives.

“It takes a little extra time, extra work to really figure out how you’re going to get through your day,” resident Hoyt Christopher said.

At this point, it’s unclear when the roadway will be repaired.

The ground here is still saturated and unstable.

