FAIRFAX (KRON) — The rainy weather is having a big impact Monday night in the North Bay.

Sir Francis Drake Boulevard is closed at Baywood Canyon Road in Fairfax.

The problem there is a mudslide.

Fairfax police say that Marin County crews are really busy in that area because this is just one of several slides along this stretch of the road.

There is no word yet on when it will reopen.

