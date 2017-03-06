SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Many travelers out of San Francisco International Airport don’t like President Trump’s revised immigration travel ban.

A man from India, whose native country is not on the list, is still nervous about the new order.

“It’s a lot of nervousness and a lot of unwanted pressures on people and the worry probably leads to acts that recently happened,” traveler Vijay Iyengar said.

“A lot of friends who planned to travel canceled their travel plans,” he said.

The new ban does not effect people with a valid visa and documents, or those with green cards.

Unlike the first version, which was met with protests across the country, the new ban does not include Iraq.

White House advisers believe Iraq will do a better job screening before people travel to the United States.

Some people however, believe the ban will hurt more than help.

“It’s not going to keep us safe,” traveler Jacob Miller said. “It’s going to incite more violence because we are doing what they thought we would do. Lose a lot of people who help with productivity and growing the country,” he said.

another traveler, Raj Ahuja says, “I think anything for national security is perfectly fine. We will just wait and see.”

When asked if he is concerned people will be profiled, he replied, “No.”

“We have been here for a long time,” Ahuja said. “I think anything for national security is perfectly fine.”

The ban won’t take effect for another ten days, giving potential protesters time to look at the details in case they want to take this latest version to court.