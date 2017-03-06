WASHINGTON (KRON) — President Donald Trump has signed an updated executive order on travel that officials hope will avoid the uproar from last time around.It contains some changes from the last order — which was struck down in the courts.

So, what are Democrats saying this time around?

Call it travel ban 2.0.

This time around, President Trump let his cabinet members do the talking.

“Today’s executive order which President Trump signed this morning will make America more secure and address long overdue concerns about the security of our immigration system,” U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said.

Perhaps the biggest difference is restrictions that affect travelers from six Muslim-majority countries now, not the original seven.

Iraq has been dropped from the ban.

“Iraq is an important ally in the fight to defeat ISIS,” U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said. “With their brave soldiers fighting in close coordination with America’s men and women in uniform.”

Likely in part avoid the chaos from the first time around, the new order goes into effect Mar. 16, not immediately like the original. And it expires after 90 days.

It includes specific, different language, stating the ban does not apply to green card and valid visa holders.

Unlike the original, it does not prioritize religious minorities in refugee admission cases.

And it no longer singles out refugees from Syria to be indefinitely banned. Admissions for Syrians will, like all other refugees, be suspended for the next 120 days.

Democrats aren’t buying the changes.

“It’s still basically a Muslim ban,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) said. “It’s still a ban based on one’s religion.”