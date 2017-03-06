WATCH: Gator carries big fish across golf course

PASCO COUNTY, FL (WCMH) – Video recorded at a Florida golf club shows a big gator getting away with a big catch.

The video, sent to us by Norma Respess, shows the gator walking away with its snack at the Seven Springs Golf Club in Pasco County, Florida.

The gator drags the big fish across the course and into the water before enjoying his feast.

The video reminds of a similar clip from South Carolina, where a gator stole another big fish from an 11-year-old boy. When the boy began to reel in his fish, his dad warned him that a gator was coming, and then, chomp, the fish was gone.

