SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported in Sonoma County Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit Cloverdale, near Sonoma Lake, at 4:59 a.m. with a depth of 2.9 km., USGS said.

No injuries or damage have been reported at this time.

