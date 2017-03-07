49ers release wide receiver Torrey Smith

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers released receiver Torrey Smith on Tuesday, just two years after giving him a big free-agent contract.

Smith caught 53 passes for 930 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons with the 49ers. He never became the deep threat that he had been with the Ravens when he helped Baltimore beat San Francisco in the Super Bowl following the 2012 season.

He had had just 20 catches for 267 yards last season before missing the final three games with a concussion.

The Niners won just seven games in Smith’s two seasons in San Francisco after he signed a five-year, $40 million contract with $22 million guaranteed.

In six seasons, Smith has 266 catches for 4,521 yards and 37 touchdowns.