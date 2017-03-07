80 chihuahuas rescued from hoarder house in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — Eighty chihuahuas were rescued last month from a hoarder house in Solano County, and now the dogs need new homes.

“All these dogs were together in a backyard in town without any vet care because the people were very poor,” a veterinarian at the SPCA of Solano County in Vacaville told KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun.

55 of the 80 dogs have already found their forever homes, but 25 of them are still at the shelter.

After being rescued, the chihuahuas received full veterinarian care at the shelter.

Each one has been spayed/neutered, dewormed, treated for fleas, vaccinated and microchipped.

There are many ways dog lovers can help. Either adopt one of the dogs or send a donation to help send the dogs to Seattle where they may be more likely to be adopted.

To find out more, check out the shelter’s website.