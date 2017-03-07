SAN JOSE (BCN) — A Cessna 310 airplane made an emergency landing at Mineta San Jose International Airport Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The plane took off from Reid-Hillview Airport around noon and, after determining that it needed to make an emergency landing, circled nearby to burn off fuel.

The call came at 12:26 p.m. into Mineta San Jose, where the longer runway and better equipment made it a safer choice for an emergency landing, Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow said.

The plane landed without much incident at 12:34 p.m., though the front landing gear did collapse upon landing, Matlow said. Fire crews stood by at both airports.

No fuel was spilled and neither occupant of the plane was injured, Matlow said. Runway 30 was shut down briefly for the landing.

The San Jose-bound plane that crashed into a home in Riverside last week, killing three San Jose residents and critically injuring two others, was also a Cessna 310.

