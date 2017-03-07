KRON4’s Teacher of the Week: Kenneth Farr

(KRON) KRON4 is proud to honor Kenneth Farr as our Teacher of the Week for the week March 7, 2017.

Mr. Farr teaches 5th grade at St David School in Richmond.

Here is the winning nomination:

Why are you nominating this educator?:

His extraordinary heart and passion for St David School, and his students. In his 3rd year of teaching, he continues to pour his heart into each student. He has a unique gift of making each student feel special. He gives freely of his time and effort and demands that each student report to school each day “ready to learn”. He recognizes and acknowledges academic accomplishments, and equally important, students whose skills may be deficient – but whose efforts are admirable. He is in constant communication with parents, and is always available. In addition, he stepped up and is filling a critical administrative role assisting the incoming principal as the school transitions with a new principal and staffing changes (and on the parent/teacher board). If he wasn’t already doing enough, most recently, he took on the role as coach for 8th grade basketball coach – rather than have the students forfeit the season.