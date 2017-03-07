March planned for ‘A Day Without a Woman’ in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Activists in Oakland are taking to the streets Wednesday for the ‘A Day Without a Woman’ protest.

A rally is planned to start at 5 p.m. at the Frank H. Ogawa Plaza near 14th Street at Broadway.

After the rally, the group is expected to march around downtown Oakland, however, the exact route of the march has not been released.

City of Oakland officials say they are prepared with staff and resources to facilitate expressions of free speech, while also maintaining peace and safety for residents and staff, and protecting property.

Back in January, a day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, thousands of people in the Bay Area participated in the nationwide Women’s March.

Now, the organizers of the January Women’s March are calling for women to take the day off and encouraging them not to spend money Wednesday to show their economic strength and impact on American society.

Organizers were inspired by the recent “Day Without an Immigrant” protests held last month.