Oakland’s new police chief backs patrol car into parked scooter

By Published:
In this Jan. 19, 2011 photo, Spokane Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick speaks at news conference in Spokane, Wash. The Chicago Police Board on Thursday, March 17, 2016, named Kirkpatrick as one of three contenders to become the city's police chief to replace superintendent Garry McCarthy who was fired in December. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland’s new Chief of Police Anne Kirkpatrick was involved in a fender bender near police headquarters during her first week on the job, police said.

Kirkpatrick backed a patrol car into an unoccupied parked scooter in the 800 block of Broadway just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, police spokesman Officer Marco Marquez said.

There was minor damage to the scooter but there weren’t any injuries, Marquez said.

“A report was taken, the chief gave a statement and went through the traffic investigation process as would any city employee,” Marquez said.

Kirkpatrick was officially sworn in as Oakland’s first woman chief of police last Monday.

