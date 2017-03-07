Oakland’s new police chief backs patrol car into parked scooter

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland’s new Chief of Police Anne Kirkpatrick was involved in a fender bender near police headquarters during her first week on the job, police said.

Kirkpatrick backed a patrol car into an unoccupied parked scooter in the 800 block of Broadway just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, police spokesman Officer Marco Marquez said.

There was minor damage to the scooter but there weren’t any injuries, Marquez said.

“A report was taken, the chief gave a statement and went through the traffic investigation process as would any city employee,” Marquez said.

Kirkpatrick was officially sworn in as Oakland’s first woman chief of police last Monday.