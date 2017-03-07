MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — A man and woman were arrested in Mountain View on Friday afternoon after police allegedly found a loaded AK-47 and several bags of methamphetamine in their home, according to police.

Around 1:00 p.m., police served a search warrant at the home in the 500 block of Calderon Avenue, near Edith Landels Elementary School in Old Mountain View.

47-year-old Mark Damilano and 27-year-old Guinevere Lashmett were being searched in connection to a drug sales case from last month, police said.

While searching the house, officers found ID cards belonging to multiple people in the area and evidence that the suspects were selling narcotics.

Both were arrested on suspicion of identity theft, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for sale, and drug paraphernalia.

Damilano was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an assault rifle, police said.

Both were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Lashmett appeared in court Monday afternoon and will return for a second court date on Tuesday.

She is being held without bail.

Bay City News contributed to this article/