People Behaving Badly: Ignoring traffic signals in Mountain View

By and Published:

 

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — About a week ago, Stanley Roberts showed us how drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists were behaving in the City of Mountain View, and one rider who knew the rules—well…it turns out it was the signal that an impending crackdown was in the works.

Stanley shows how that crackdown did happen.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s