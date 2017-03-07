MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — About a week ago, Stanley Roberts showed us how drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists were behaving in the City of Mountain View, and one rider who knew the rules—well…it turns out it was the signal that an impending crackdown was in the works.

Stanley shows how that crackdown did happen.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

Tonight at 10

In one South Bay city, follow the rules or have a chat with an officer…. pretty cut and dry! @kron4news @MountainViewPD pic.twitter.com/BxNoQGRpjr — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) March 8, 2017

