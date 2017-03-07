REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — Police have barricaded a 57-year-old suicidal man inside a Redwood City home, and are asking people to avoid the area, according to Redwood City Police Department.

Around 1:30 a.m., police received a 911 call from a man, claiming he was suicidal and had taken a significant amount of prescription medication, police said.

The man then hung up and dispatchers were unable to get back in contact with him.

When officers responded to the scene near the 500 block of Harrison Ave., he was not compliant with officers’ requests to come out of the home.

He then went back into the home and officers heard gunshots from inside, according to police.

Officers have set up a barricade around the home.

Redwood City police negotiators and the Redwood City SWAT are also on scene.

The police negotiators are currently working with the person to bring this to a peaceful resolution, authorities said.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

This is an on-going active incident and there are several road closures in the area.

The following roads/intersections have been closed:

Harrison and Clinton

James and Duane

Clinton and Harrison

Mckinley Institute Of Technology is a nearby middle school located at 400 Duane St.

Sequoia High School will be open. Police say to avoid James St. and drop off on Broadway.

No further details are available at this time.