Redwood City man faces felony charges following standoff with police

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — 57-year-old Frank Leon was arrested on two felony charges following a standoff with police in Redwood City Monday morning, according to Redwood City Police Department.

Police responded to Leon’s home in the 500 block of Harrison Ave., after he called 911 at 1:30 a.m., police said.

Leon made claims that he was suicidal and had taken a heavy dose of prescription medicine.

Officers say when they arrived to assist him, Leon shot at them with a semi-automatic gun.

Leon allegedly told a neighbor who was fleeing the area that he planned on killing the responding officers.

In response, police evacuated neighbors and barricaded Leon’s house to “prevent his escape and to keep him from harming others,” police said.

While police were conducting evacuations, Leon fired several shots directed at officers.

He also fired on two neighboring apartments where two families, including children, were sleeping inside, according to police.

Police say Leon continued firing shots from his apartment for several hours.

The Redwood City Police Department’s SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiation Unit responded to the scene to assist Redwood City patrol officers.

At one point, Leon tried to lure police into his apartment, telling them that he couldn’t walk and was out of ammunition.

Eventually, authorities were able to persuade Leon to come out of the apartment.

Police say this is when he “tried to provoke officers to shoot him by acting as though he was holding a concealed weapon.”

Negotiators with special training kept talking to Leon.

Finally, around 7:52 a.m., he surrendered without the use of force by officers.

Police searched his home and found the loaded gun he had been using throughout the standoff, along with what police call “a significant store of ammunition.”

Two nearby schools, McKinley Middle School and North Star Academy, were temporarily closed. The campuses reopened around 10:00 a.m.

About four families were temporarily displaced and given shelter at the Red Morton Community Center until the incident was resolved.

Leon was transported to San Mateo General Hospital for psychological evaluation.

He will be charged with two felony counts, Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with additional information regarding this subject of this case is encouraged to contact Detective Glenn Albin at 650-780-7141.