VIDEO: Redwood City stand-off ends peacefully, man in custody

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A man is in custody after he claimed he was suicidal and was barricaded in a Redwood City home Tuesday morning, according to Redwood City Police Department.

The 57-year-old man called 911 around 1:30 a.m., saying that he was suicidal and had taken a large dose of prescription drugs.

When police arrived to the home in the 500 block of Harrison Ave., the man was uncooperative, and the situation turned into a two and a half hour stand-off with police.

Police reported hearing gunshots from inside the home where the man had retreated.

A perimeter was set up around the home, several roads had to be closed, and schools were shut down.

At 7:55 a.m. police reported on Twitter that the man was safely taken into custody.

All streets except Harrison Ave. are now open.

Harrison will remain closed for officers to investigate.

No further information is available at this time.

Roadways are open. The 500 block of Harrison will remain closed while we investigate. — Redwood City Police (@RedwoodCityPD) March 7, 2017

Subject is safely in custody. Standby for further information. — Redwood City Police (@RedwoodCityPD) March 7, 2017