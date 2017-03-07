Richmond officer shoots at suspect who tried to run officer over

RICHMOND (KRON) — Police in Richmond are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to run over an officer with a car early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:10 a.m. officers responded to a possible burglary call in the 1900 block of Carlson Blvd., according to Richmond Police Department.

As police approached the address, a person tried to run over an officer.

The officer responded by shooting at the suspect, police said.

The suspect sped away and is still at large.

Police say it is “undetermined if the suspect was hit by the shots and the investigation is ongoing.”

The officer was not injured in the incident.

Breaking-officer involved shooting in Richmond, CA. Carlson and sutter off of hwy 80. I am at scene @kron4news pic.twitter.com/DtPW8MFKzF — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) March 7, 2017