SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have arrested three people in connection with a string of Taraval neighborhood burglaries, according to police.

The most-recent burglary happened on Mar. 1 at around 11:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Sloat Boulevard, police said. The resident woke up to find a suspect entering his bedroom.

The suspect then slammed the bedroom door and the resident looked out his bedroom window to see that the suspect was climbing out of the kitchen window and into the yard, according to police.

“At about that time, a resident heard noise coming from a neighbor’s house and saw a man tumbling out of the neighbor’s window into the back yard. That suspect stood up and ran towards Sigmund Stern Grove Park, yelling, ‘Run, run, run!'” police said in a press release.

Officers searched the park for the suspects and saw two men near the dog park that matched the description of the suspects.

“Both men were breathing heavily as if they had been running,” police said.

Officers detained the suspects.

They have been identified as 21-year-old Alexis Mancia and 41-year-old Rene Garcia, both of San Francisco.

They were booked for burglary in the first degree, conspiracy, and possession of burglary tools.

On Feb. 26 at around 9:40 p.m., officers were surveying the 2200 block of 37th Avenue looking for home burglary suspects.

“They briefly lost sight of the subject until he emerged from the tunnel entry of another residence on the 2300 block of 37th Avenue. The subject, who had not been carrying anything, was now carrying a bag from which several objects were protruding,” police said. “The officers knew that many of the prior burglaries in the area were conducted by way of these tunnel entries. Believing that he had just witnessed a residential burglary, the surveilling officer alerted the other members of the team to move in and make an arrest.”

One officer went up to the suspect as he turned the corner onto 38th Avenue from Taraval. The suspect resisted arrest, police said.

He was taken into custody, according to police.

“Officers conducted an investigation and saw signs of forced entry at the victim residence on the 2300 block of 37th Avenue. They conducted interviews with the residents and collected evidence. The officers determined that the subject was on probation with a search condition. They responded to his residence, which was in the garage of the first building that an officer saw him enter on the 2200 block of 37th Avenue. During a probation search, the officers recovered several items of evidence,” police said.

Forty-year-old Joseph Depaoli was booked into the Taraval Police Station for burglary, resisting arrest, and a probation violation.

“The officers involved in these incidents are to be commended for their quick actions in locating and identifying the suspects and for their diligent pursuit of these investigations,” Police Chief William Scott said. “Working together they have arrested three suspects suspected of burglarizing homes in the Taraval District.”