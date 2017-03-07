South Bay family sues SoyNut Butter Co. after child contracts E. coli

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — A Santa Clara County family is suing the makers of SoyNut Butter after a child who ate the product became ill with E. coli.

The boy was one of 12 that got sick by the E. coli outbreak, according to the CDC. The SoyNut Butter Company has issued a recall for all varieties of I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butters.

After consuming the soy nut butter, the child became ill with abdominal symptoms that worsened over the following days. On Jan. 30, the boy was admitted to Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose.

The boy’s condition continued to deteriorate and he was transferred to Lucille Packard Stanford Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto on Feb. 2.

He needed dialysis and blood transfusions for what the suit calls a life-threatening illness.

The boy is not recovering at home but could still face future complications.

