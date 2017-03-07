SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Warriors depth, an ex-Warrior’s new injury, and why Raider fans might be wanting to close their Bank of America accounts.

Darya compares the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. She says while Golden State is a great team that can withstand losing a key player, the Cavs wouldn’t be the same without LeBron James.

Injury-prone Andrew Bogut broke his leg 58 seconds into his debut as a Cavalier. Players say they could actually hear the bone cracking when it happened.

The Raiders are one step closer to leaving Oakland after Bank of America announced they will help fund the team’s move to Las Vegas. (Of course, the move still has to get approval of the majority of NFL owners).

Finally, should Terrell Owens be wearing a gold jacket? Find out what Gary and Darya think about the former NFL receiver being left out of the Hall of Fame.