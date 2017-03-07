UC proposes first enrollment cap on out-of-state students

LOS ANGELES (AP) — University of California officials have proposed limiting nonresident enrollment to 20 percent of all undergraduate students, in an effort to prioritize in-state applicants.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2mu7D4M ) the proposal introduced Monday would be the first limit of its kind for the 10-campus public university. The Board of Regents will consider it starting next week.

Last year, lawmakers threatened to hold back nearly $19 million if the UC system did not put a cap on students from outside California. UC officials hope the limit will be enough to get state officials to release the funds.

A state audit found that UC was hurting California students by admitting too many out-of-state applicants. The Times says nonresident students numbered 34,673 in fall 2016 — 16.5 percent of the system’s 210,170 undergraduates.