MORAGA (KRON) — Inflammatory fliers targeting Muslims were found at a Moraga junior high school.

There were seven or eight of the fliers found hanging in various places around the Joaquin Moraga Intermediate School Campus. They were discovered by a pair of eighth-grade students who took them down and turned them in.

The superintendent of the Moraga Unified School District says the fliers showed an image taken from an episode of the animated TV series “Family Guy.”

“With a drum in the center, with a Looney Tunes character popping out of the drum and around the outside, it said, ‘Muslim Looney Tune,” Superintendent Bruce Burns said.

A student at the school was determined to be responsible. No information could be given about that child, but school administrators say the student is facing consequences for those actions.

An email went out to parents letting them know about the incident, and counselors talked to kids in the classrooms.

“To assure them that school is a safe place for them to be,” Burns said.

Parents KRON4 spoke to say they are shocked that something like that would happen at this school.

“Well, we would not want any child to feel alienated or unwelcome here, it’s just terrible, on the basis of religion or country of origin or race or gender identity or sexual orientation or for any reason every child should feel safe and welcome at school and that’s what we want from Moraga,” parent Suzanne Jones said.

“It’s a pretty tight-knit community and I think most of the kids at the school do respect each other, so they do a lot of different activities trying to respect the differences and the kids do tend to be there for each other so I felt like it was a surprise,” parent Nicole Yuen said.

Those at the school say they work hard at getting messages out about anti-bullying.

School officials believe this is an isolated incident.