PLEASANTON (KRON) — Eye-opening drone video shows three Pleasanton backyards that are falling into a creek, and those homeowners say several other nearby neighborhoods are also potentially at risk.

The homeowners say they’ve asked the city of Pleasanton, Alameda County, and the Army Corps of Engineers for help, getting little or no response.

Adding to their frustration, the residents say even though trees and land have been swallowed into the creek, they are not even allowed to fix the problem without getting approved for work permits.

Residents tell KRON4 they are literally scared their homes are not far away from plummeting into the creek.

In the long-term, Foothill Road itself and the rail lines used by ACE and the railway companies will also be at risk if the problem is not addressed.