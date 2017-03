BERKELEY (KRON) — An East Bay mother is heartsick on Tuesday night.

Her teen daughter has not been seen since she left school two weeks ago.

And on Tuesday night, a group of family and friends gathered outside Berkeley High School to spread the word.

KRON4’s Jeff Bush was there during their outreach to find Lucy Castle.

Lucy is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 125 pounds, and she never came home after school on Feb. 16.

