VIDEO: Blind dog reunited with family in Santa Cruz

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (AP) — A blind Labrador Retriever lost in the thick woods and steep terrain of California’s Santa Cruz mountains was missing for more than a week before she was found last week.

The dog named Sage is now back home and OK after a neighbor discovered her lying in a shallow stream.

Her owner Beth Cole says the family mistakenly thought Sage had been brought into the house on Feb. 24.

About an hour later, they realized she was outside and gone. Stories of Sage’s disappearance spread and a professional dog tracker could not find her.

A neighbor walking in the woods finally spotted Sage and carried her on his back about 100 yards up a canyon to safety.

The 12-year-old Sage lost her sight because of glaucoma.

