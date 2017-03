(KRON) — A daycare worker in Pennsylvania is accused of pushing a four-year-old girl down a flight of stairs.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras recently installed in the daycare.

The worker is identified as 52-year-old Sarah Gable.

She was immediately fired and faced charged of simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Despite the fall, the girl has just a knee injury and was back at the daycare on Monday.

The woman was released from jail on $25,000 bail.