SAN JOSE (KRON) — Package thieves have hit a South San Jose neighborhood more than once, according to a resident.

Police said the theft happened on Mar. 2 at around 3:15 p.m. in the city’s Berry Park neighborhood. The resident, who did not want to be identified, told KRON4 he has been the target of package thieves, along with others in his cul de sac.

San Jose police said the resident did not press charges.

“On the list of packages we have lost includes a brand new iPod, packages from loved ones across the country for holidays, flowers for Valentine’s day, various other items from Amazon, eBay, etc.,” the resident said.

The resident said the thieves took items worth about $1,000.

The resident also said he believes the suspect may be connected to a house in the cul-de-sac.

No arrests have been made.