SANTA CLARITA (KRON) — A pregnant woman fought back after being caught in the middle of a robbery.

Jannette Garlow was on her monthly trip to a convenience store near her Santa Clarita home. Garlow was in the middle of making a money in order to pay her rent.

That’s when a man standing close by moved in and grabbed most of the cash. He took off but slipped on a rug before exiting.

The thief managed to get up and run out the door.But

But Garlow, who is eight months pregnant, took off after him.

“They had a car already ready to go with two other people driving in the front,” Garlow said. “And I had grabbed onto the car door as he was yelling ‘Go Go Go’ and all I could really think was, ‘you’re not taking my rent money.’ My husband just works so hard for that money. I’m going to get that money back.”

Garlow’s husband took her to the hospital afterward. She and the baby are fine.

As for the thief, he dropped most of the money, only getting away with about $40.