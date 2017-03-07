VALLEJO (KRON) — A Vallejo motel has been fined $2,500 for fire code violations after Sunday’s fire displaced 30 people and hospitalized three.

The fire destroyed one of five buildings at the Travel Inn Motel. Firefighters say they found numerous code violations in the other four buildings.

The Red Cross says 14 families totaling 46 people received some form of disaster assistance after the 16-unit building went up in flames Sunday morning about 9:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters believe it started in a unit on the first floor.

Following the blaze, firefighters inspected the 44 remaining units in the other 4 buildings.

Vallejo firefighter Kevin Brown says they found more than a dozen smoke detectors that were not functioning. There were issues with clearance around circuit breakers, there was exposed wiring, and there were units where the address was not clearly visible.

Brown says it was these numerous violations that resulted in the fine.

Motel owners have until Wednesday morning to correct the problems. That’s when the fire department will be back to inspect.

Brown says over the past three years, the fire department has inspected this building annually and found only minor violations.

The motel owners were ordered to correct those problems and did so within days.

