WATCH LIVE: Police chase in Lancaster By KRON 4 Staff Published: March 7, 2017, 12:08 pm Updated: March 7, 2017, 12:15 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) LANCASTER (KRON) — Police are in pursuit of an SUV Tuesday in Lancaster. Above are live aerials of the scene. Further details are unavailable at this time. Stay with KRON4 News for updates Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Advertisement