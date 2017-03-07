WATCH LIVE: Police chase in Lancaster

By Published: Updated:

LANCASTER (KRON) — Police are in pursuit of an SUV Tuesday in Lancaster.

Above are live aerials of the scene.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s