HOUSTON (AP) — Various law enforcement and government agencies in Texas and other states around the U.S. were reporting that AT&T customers are unable to call 911 from their cellphones.

But the issue has since been resolved, according to AT&T.

Here is their Twitter statement:

Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected. — AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A spokesman for Dallas-based AT&T said Wednesday evening the company was aware of service issues affecting some calls to 911 for wireless customers.

The spokesman could not immediately provide more details on how many states have been affected by the outage or when the problem would be fixed.

In Texas, agencies in Corpus Christi, Fort Worth and other cities were providing alternate numbers for people to call if they have an emergency.

Agencies in Florida, Tennessee and Washington, D.C, have also sent out tweets saying they had been affected by the outage and are providing different numbers to call.

In the Bay Area, Napa police reported the issue was affecting customers there too.

Police in Napa said to dial 707-253-0911 as an alternate number.

Foster City was also reporting the outage.

Police there say to call 650-286-3300 instead.