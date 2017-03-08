Concord police arrest 2 suspects who burglarized a home,stole vehicle

By Published:

CONCORD (BCN)–Police announced Tuesday that they arrested two individuals last month who burglarized a home in Concord’s Northern District.

According to police, on Feb. 15, the suspects stole several sentimental items belonging to the homeowners, including the ashes of a deceased relative, a wedding ring, World War II memorabilia, and the family car.

Later that day, officers found the stolen vehicle and arrested both suspects.

They were identified as Seyyed Mirlohi and Candace Ternes.

Detectives discovered that Mirlohi and Ternes had a storage shed in a neighboring city.

After conducting a probation search of the shed, the officers found the stolen property, which was returned to the victims, police said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s