“Day Without Women” movement spreads across the Bay Area

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The’Day Without Women” movement spread throughout the Bay Area Wednesday.

March 8th marks International Women’s Day and women across the nation are calling for gender equality.

The organizers of ‘Women’s March on Washington’ are hailing Wednesday’s rallies as a way highlight the impact women have on the U.S. and global economies.

Those who observed the holiday participated by taking off from work, wearing the color red in solidarity with the movement and avoided shopping unless patronizing minority or women-owned businesses.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s