“Day Without Women” movement spreads across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– The’Day Without Women” movement spread throughout the Bay Area Wednesday.

March 8th marks International Women’s Day and women across the nation are calling for gender equality.

The organizers of ‘Women’s March on Washington’ are hailing Wednesday’s rallies as a way highlight the impact women have on the U.S. and global economies.

Those who observed the holiday participated by taking off from work, wearing the color red in solidarity with the movement and avoided shopping unless patronizing minority or women-owned businesses.