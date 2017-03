SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — What started as a solo New York hot dog cart run by Egyptian immigrants in 1990 has grown into the popular Halal Guys chain.

Some 200 and counting!

On Thursday night’s Dine and Dish, KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis takes us to their newest chicken, gyros, and falafel stand right here in the Bay Area.

Watch the above video to see Vicki’s full report.