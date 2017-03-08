Driver allegedly fled scene of DUI crash in Fremont

FREMONT (BCN)–A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday night after allegedly crashing his vehicle and fleeing the scene, according to Fremont police.

The hit-and-run occurred in the vicinity of Farwell Drive and Mowry Avenue at 10:04 p.m., police said.

According to witnesses, a man was seen running south on Farwell Drive shortly after the crash.

Investigators found the owner of the vehicle involved in the collision near where he works. He was allegedly intoxicated, police said.

The man was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence.