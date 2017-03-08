Hawaii becomes first state to sue to stop President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this March 1, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. President Trump’s revised travel ban will temporarily halt entry to the U.S. for people from six Muslim-majority nations who are seeking new visas, allowing those with current visas to travel freely, according to a fact sheet obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — The state of Hawaii has become the first state to sue to stop President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

Attorneys for the state filed the lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Honolulu. The state had previously sued over Trump’s initial travel ban, but that lawsuit was put on hold while other cases played out across the country.

Hawaii gave notice Tuesday night that it intended to file an amended lawsuit to cover the new ban, which plans to goes into effect March 16.

The revised executive order bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program. It doesn’t apply to travelers who already have visas.

Hawaii’s lawsuit says the order will harm Hawaii’s Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s