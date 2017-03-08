KRON4 Heroes: Rescuers help victims of San Jose flooding

SAN JOSE (KRON) — These guys say they are not heroes.

They were just ready and trained to do their job.

But there were several rescuers there in San Jose two weeks ago who were also in New Orleans helping with the Hurricane Katrina flooding disaster.

They said the San Jose flooding was similar, just a smaller version of Katrina.

Wading through filthy, sewage-filled water that kept rising, they went door-to-door, finding people and then leading them to safety.

Watch the above video to see Grant Lodes’ full report.