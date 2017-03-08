Maintenance work causes ACE train delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– ACE Train officials took to twitter Wednesday morning to announce hour long delays.

Commuters who frequent Train 1 can expect delays between 45 minutes to one hour.

Union Pacific is performing track work around Great America.

Officials estimate the track to reopen around 7 a.m.

#ACETrain Commuters expect delays on Train 1 due to track work. https://t.co/Ht5JIP03wh — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) March 8, 2017

ETA is still 7am for the track to reopen between Fremont and Great America. — ACE Train (@ACE_train) March 8, 2017