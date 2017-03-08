Mom with 1-year-old robbed at gunpoint in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are looking for two men who robbed a mother with her one-year-old daughter at gunpoint in San Francisco last Friday.

The robbery happened at around 10:26 p.m. while the victim was parking her car in the garage of her apartment complex on Florida Street, according to police.

The woman’s one-year-old daughter was in a car seat in the back of the car.

As the woman got out of her car, she was met by two men. One of the men pointed a gun at her and demanded the car.

The other, unarmed man opened the back door and forced the baby out of the car seat. That’s when the men noticed the woman’s backpack, which had the victim’s personal items and money inside, on the passenger seat.

The men grabbed the backpack, gave the baby back and fled the scene.

The victim is a single mom and a U.S. Army Veteran, according to police. She had just taken out money from the bank so she could buy a birthday cake and decorations for her daughter’s upcoming birthday.

Her wallet was recovered, but the money was gone.

The suspects are both described as Hispanic males, about 20-30 years old. They were wearing dark-colored clothing.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes these suspects or anyone with information on these cases to contact the San Francisco Police anonymously at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.