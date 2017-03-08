Mudslide closes Sir Francis Drake Blvd in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (KRON)– Sir Francis Drake Boulevard is closed early Wednesday morning due to a new mudslide, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials took to twitter to announce the road closure at 1:06 a.m.

Heavy rains led to mudslides in the area on Monday, prompting an immediate closure of the road.

The road was cleared for reopening early Tuesday morning.

Sheriffs, have no estimated time as to when the road will reopen following the latest mudslide.

