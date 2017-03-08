O.J. Simpson could be released early as October

(KRON) — O.J. Simpson could get out of prison as early as October of this year if a parole hearing goes his way.

The hearing will likely take place in July, according to a spokesman for the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners.

Depending on the outcome, Simpson could be released as soon as October 1. Previous ratings of Simpson have scored him in the low-risk category for release.

Simpson was famously acquitted in 1995 in the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

The 69-year-old has been serving out a nine-to-33-year sentence for his role in a 2007 incident that unfolded in a Las Vegas hotel room.