People Behaving Badly: Rushing to get a ticket in Mountain View

By and Published:

 

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — When pedestrians get caught, they claim the countdown timer is confusing.

When bicyclists get caught, they claim the intersection is designed wrong.

And when drivers get caught, they claim the light was bad.

But Stanley Roberts has found one common theme while tagging along with Mountain View police.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

