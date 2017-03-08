MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — When pedestrians get caught, they claim the countdown timer is confusing.

When bicyclists get caught, they claim the intersection is designed wrong.

And when drivers get caught, they claim the light was bad.

But Stanley Roberts has found one common theme while tagging along with Mountain View police.

So much love from @mtnviewcityhall residents, I simply had to produce yet another segment with @MountainViewPD pic.twitter.com/G5DwdssT8Y — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) March 9, 2017

