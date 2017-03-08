BERKELEY (KRON) — University of California police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the area of a UC Berkeley dormitory, according to a tweet from police.

Police are looking for a Hispanic man, 20 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, medium build, dark buzzed hair, and wearing a dark backpack.

Police say the suspect was armed with a gun.

Residents are being told to shelter in place.

Update3 UCPD checking area of Bowditch, Durant, College and Channing, shelter in place or stay away from the area — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) March 9, 2017

