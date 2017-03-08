Police searching for armed robbery suspect in area of UC Berkeley dorm

BERKELEY (KRON) — University of California police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the area of a UC Berkeley dormitory, according to a tweet from police.

Police are looking for a Hispanic man, 20 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, medium build, dark buzzed hair, and wearing a dark backpack.

Police say the suspect was armed with a gun.

Residents are being told to shelter in place.

