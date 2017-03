SAM JOSE (KRON) — Stacey Pierce, a victim of the Riverside plane crash, has died, according to an update on the family’s GoFundMe page.

Pierce was ejected from the plane and suffered third-degree burns over 90 percent of her body when the Cessna 310 headed to San Jose crashed in Riverside.

Three other people were also killed in the crash. They were returning to San Jose after attending a cheerleading competition at Disneyland over the weekend.

