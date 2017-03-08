Round of earthquakes strike just outside Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY (BCN)–Two earthquakes struck just outside Monterey County this morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first earthquake hit at 8:19 a.m. off of San Juan Canyon Road, near Fremont Peak State Park in San Benito County, less than 5 miles south-southeast of San Juan Bautista.

The earthquake was over 6 miles deep and had a preliminary magnitude of 2.5.

A second earthquake struck at 9:20 a.m. between Stone Creek, Willow Creek and the San Benito River, less than 14 miles northeast of Gonzales, in San Benito County.

The quake was over 4 miles deep and had a preliminary magnitude of 3.7.

