Several Pleasanton homes close to falling into creek

PLEASANTON (KRON)– Three homes in Pleasanton are feet away from nearly falling into the Arroyo de la Laguna creek due to land erosion.

Homeowners in the area accustomed to pieces of their land chipping away each year, but not to this extent.

Heavy rainfall this year has caused severe land erosion and chunks of residents’ backyards have fallen into the nearby creek.

KRON4’s Will Tran reported that homeowners are fearing the worst if another powerful storm sweeps across the Bay Area.

“This will be a total disaster for all of us,” said homeowner David Raun.

