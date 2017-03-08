SAN JOSE (BCN) — A sixth suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death last month of the head of security at a downtown San Jose nightclub.

On Friday, police obtained a warrant for the arrest of San Jose resident Andrew Cervantes, 20, who was booked into jail on Tuesday in connection with the Feb. 26 death of Frank Navarro.

Cervantes will be arraigned on murder charges Thursday afternoon. He is being held without bail.

Two other alleged participants in the murder are being formally charged with murder Wednesday afternoon after their arrests late last week.

6 suspects in death of San Jose little league coach Robert Ruiz, 32, of San Jose Aaron Vallejo, 24, of San Jose Santos Trevino, 21, of San Jose Joseph Esquivel, 27, of San Jose Andrew Cervante, 20, of San Jose Percella Esquivel, 25, of San Jose

San Jose residents Santos Trevino, 21, and Joseph Esquivel, 27, are being held without bail.

Percella Esquivel, 25, was arraigned Tuesday while Robert Ruiz, 32, and Aaron Vallejo, 24, were arraigned last week in the case.

Navarro, head of security at Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina, was fatally stabbed during a confrontation between suspects and security guards outside the nightclub at 83 S. Second St., according to the nightclub’s owner and police.

Navarro was president of East San Jose’s Eastridge Little League and also coached baseball and football at Overfelt High School, according to social media posts.

Navarro photos