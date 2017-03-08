Suspect car sought in 2014 Sunnyvale park killing

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — Police are looking for a vehicle they believe might be connected to the 2014 murder of 20-year-old Ernesto Castro at a Sunnyvale park.

Castro was shot in the neck at around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2014 at Encinal Park, according to police.

Last month, police offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible Castro’s killing.

Recently, police received a tip of a possible suspect vehicle.

A gold or tan Honda Accord or Civic with a visible sunroof and seven-spoked rims was seen in the area at the time of Castro’s killing, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting as gang-related.

Anyone with information about the killing or the Honda has been asked to call Detective Hutchison at (408) 730-7174. Anonymous information can be submitted at http://svcrimestopper.org.

